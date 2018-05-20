Acoustic Blu Duo (1pm)

The ACOUSTIC BLU DUO entertains again this year at the Sussex Community Fun Day event at Sussex Villiage Park from 1-3pm!

Bring the family to this fun day of food, activities, music, and time spent outdoors to kick off the 2018 summer season!

There will be booths selling food, along with activities for children, such as face painting, bouncy house, games with prizes, hayride, a fire truck, and more, including a raffle and silent auction.

This is a free event for everyone in the community!