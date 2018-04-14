Acoustic Blu
Fox Den Tavern & Grill (Mequon) 10631 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
Fox Den is closing!
Acoustic Blu will be the last band playing at this site..let's have a great send-off party!
Get your 2018 Spring going with Acoustic Blu and great food & drinks at the Fox Den Tavern & Grill in Freistadt, near Mequon!
Easy to find...take Granville Road north until it ends at Freistadt Road.
