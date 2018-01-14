Living Activism Series: Cadence (John King, Mary Wacker, Paul Smith), Jonnie Guernsey, Jon Pagenkopf & Chris Straw
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Living Activism at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, January 14, 2018 at 7 p.m. Free will donations taken at the door.
The Living Activism series presents a benefit for The Friendship Center, a retreat center serving south and central Wisconsin agencies and groups. Tonight’s concert features Cadence, an acoustic trio consisting of John King, Mary Wacker, and Paul Smith. Opening: Jonnie Guernsey, Jon Pagenkopf and Chris Straw. All donations benefit the Center. Further information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com