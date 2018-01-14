Living Activism Series: Cadence (John King, Mary Wacker, Paul Smith), Jonnie Guernsey, Jon Pagenkopf & Chris Straw

Living Activism at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, January 14, 2018 at 7 p.m. Free will donations taken at the door.

The Living Activism series presents a benefit for The Friendship Center, a retreat center serving south and central Wisconsin agencies and groups. Tonight’s concert features Cadence, an acoustic trio consisting of John King, Mary Wacker, and Paul Smith. Opening: Jonnie Guernsey, Jon Pagenkopf and Chris Straw. All donations benefit the Center. Further information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or book.thecoffeehouse@gmail.com