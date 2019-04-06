Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson

to Google Calendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Living Activism Benefit at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m.  Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5.00-$15.

Tonight’s concert features jazz/blues singer and storyteller Adekola Adedapo and percussionist Jahmes Finlayson.  Proceeds benefit the growing efforts of the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary to create a daytime refuge/resource center within the 53206 zip code.  More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

Info

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson - 2019-04-06 20:00:00