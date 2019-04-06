Living Activism Benefit w/Adekola Adedapo & Jahmes Finlayson
The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Living Activism Benefit at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5.00-$15.
Tonight’s concert features jazz/blues singer and storyteller Adekola Adedapo and percussionist Jahmes Finlayson. Proceeds benefit the growing efforts of the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary to create a daytime refuge/resource center within the 53206 zip code. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.
Info
The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance