Living Activism Series: Benefit The Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion w/Green Sails

Living Activism at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Sunday, May 13, 2018 from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30; a free will donation is requested at the door.

Tonight’s Living Activism benefits the Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, which fosters civil dialogue and trust amid differences. The trio Green Sails will set an entertaining course fueled by Amy’s Irish fiddle, Bonnee Beth’s percussion, and Sandy Weisto’s guitar and vocals. All proceeds go to the Zeidler Center. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com.