Active Shooter Response Training

St. Joseph Academy and the ALICE Training Institute have teamed up to bring ALICE Instructor Certification Training to Milwaukee, WI, on August 13th and 14th, 2019. The course will be held at St. Joseph Academy, 1600 W. Oklahoma Ave.

This two-day Instructor Certification course is designed to teach proactive option-based strategies to increase survivability in a violent critical incident. The ALICE strategies empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate and is a valuable strategy for everyone: law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship. Completing the ALICE Certification Instructor course provides individuals with certification in ALICE proactive strategies and allows them the opportunity to bring those same strategies back to their organization. Additionally, registrants will gain access to exclusive ALICE resources.

ALICE is aligned with recommendations from Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies. Register at http://www.cvent.com/d/tbq4s5.