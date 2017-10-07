Activism Now: Re-Ignition
UWM Kenilworth Square East (Inova) 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This panel will explore the transformation of activism from the 1960s into the second decade of the 21st century. Veterans of Milwaukee’s housing desegregation struggle, the Wisconsin immigrant rights struggle, contemporary Black Lives Matter movement activists and organizers doing contemporary housing, economic rights and immigration justice work will participate in the discussion.
Info
UWM Kenilworth Square East (Inova) 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Activist