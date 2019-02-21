If you haven't started working on those New Years resolutions, now is the time! Whether your LinkedIn profile picture is a bit dated or you haven't had a headshot taken since your senior year of high school, this is the perfect opportunity to show off your smile and professionalism.

Ad 2 Milwaukee is proud to present our annual New Year, New Headshot event on Thursday, February 21st. The Milwaukee Art Museum has generously volunteered to host our event, letting us take headshots in their awesome space. They have offered up special deals to their cafe during the event AND are including free tickets to the galleries for those who attend - a great space to mingle and network with other young professionals and Ad 2 members. Each individual will receive one black and white, and one color headshot (digital copies only). So come looking your best, enjoy some artwork and show us your best angle!

TICKETS:

Ad 2 Milwaukee Member: $5

Community Event: $15

Event Admission & 1 Year Ad 2 Milwaukee: $60

BUY TICKET: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ad-2-milwaukee-new-year-new-headshot-2019-tickets-55008395592?fbclid=IwAR0NaqPS0r2kvin4i7taGFMXbo7EcXbI_o2kS-D2AiPohTbUkhCSkxsZESE

About the photographer:

We are extremely excited and grateful to have Milwaukee's own 414 Photography donate their talent and take everyone's headshot! 414 Photography has been a Milwaukee-based company since 2013 and is made up of a team who are passionate about telling the photographic stories of the diverse people in the city we call home. Check them out: http://www.414photography.com/

About us:

Ad 2 Milwaukee is a non-profit networking organization, and our job is to help students and young professionals in advertising, marketing, PR and design gain industry experience, grow their professional networks and become community leaders: Learn more about us: https://www.ad2milwaukee.org/