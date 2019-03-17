Adam Nussbaum Concert

, World class drummer ADAM NUSSBAUM will appear at the Jazz Gallery on Sunday, March 17th at 9:00 pm with his Lead Belly Project featuring his group consisting of Ohad Talmor on saxophone, Steve Cardenas and Nate Radley on guitars (Adam Nussbaum last appeared at the Gallery in 1983 with Stan Getz).

Seed Sounds, Milwaukee’s exceptional experimental improvisatory adventurers will be performing at 8:00 pm. Led by Rick Ollman on reeds, brass and guitar the group will feature Chet Garrett on guitar, electronics, and singing bowls and Gabriel Hammer on drums and keyboard.

Adam Nussbaum is considered one of the finest drummers working today. Bill Evans, Sonny Rollins, Stan Getz, Lee Konitz, Gary Burton, Eliane Elias, Joe Henderson, Michael Brecker, Toots Thielmans, and John Scofield, are a few of the great jazz musicians who have relied on Adam’s superlative percussive skills. His discography numbers over 150 recordings including the Grammy winning “Don’t Try This at Home” recorded with Michael Brecker. He has taught as an adjunct professor at New York University, the New School, the State University of New York at Purchase, and Berklee School of Music. He holds clinics and master classes around the world.

In a recent Downbeat article Nussbaum revealed what triggered the Lead Belly Project – “ When I decided to do this project, I was thinking that nowadays I’m hearing so much music that sounds like math and science, I’m somebody where there has to be a visceral connection to the music. There has to be something there that’s real, honest and truthful. And I was looking for some nice, simple material. Because truth be told, when you have great musicians, you don’t need to give them anything complicated, you just need to give them a springboard to improvise. So, part of this was me reflecting on what’ going on and thinking, “ I want to do something where I just have some great cats, use some simple music and just play.”

Don’t miss this momentous musical opportunity. The admission price is a suggested donation solely up to your discretion.