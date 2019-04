AddeoFit Golf Outing

Join us for our First Annual Golf Outing on Saturday June 8th!

Please contact savannah@addeofit.com with any questions or for more details.

4 PERSON SCRAMBLE

7 AM REGISTER & CHECK-IN

8AM SHOTGUN START

GOLFERS CAN REGISTER AS A FOURSOME, OR WILL BE PLACED IN A FOURSOME.

$100/MEMBER, $125/NON-MEMBER

INCLUDES: 18 HOLES, CART, RANGE BALLS, LUNCH, 2 DRINK TICKETS, BEVERAGE CART, HOLE PRIZES, 50/50 RAFFLE