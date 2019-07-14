Adding Color to Your Midsummer Gardens! with Melinda Myers

Spring flowers have faded and late summer blossoms are just beginning to develop. Annuals are struggling in the heat and your garden is looking tired. Nationally recognized gardening expert and author Melinda Myers will share strategies and gorgeous plant varieties for adding color and pizzazz to the summer garden. She’ll feature heat and drought tolerant perennials and annuals that reach their stride midseason, providing colorful bloom for you, the hummingbirds, butterflies and bees to enjoy. Be sure to bring your gardening questions. Melinda will be available to answer your questions on a wide array of gardening topics. Following Melinda's presentation, receive a tour of the gorgeous Sanger House Gardens!

Ticket includes Melinda's presentation + a tour of Sanger House Gardens as part of the Garden Conservancy "Open Days" tour. Garden Conservancy Open Days is America’s only national private garden-visiting program, showcasing the country’s most spectacular private gardens.