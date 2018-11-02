Adult Autism Fundraising Gala

The Wisconsin Independent Learning College, a 501(c)3 organization providing vocational training to adults with autism, is hosting its 7th annual fundraising gala at the Milwaukee Marriott West on Friday November 2. Doors open at 5pm and the evening offers both live and silent auctions, games, a student marketplace and, of course, sumptuous food and beverages. We invite everyone connected with the Adult ASD cause to donate, volunteer or purchase tickets to the event and help us celebrate the success of our students. For more information please contact us at (262) 332-7334 or www.wisconsinilc.org.