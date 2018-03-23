Adult Egg Hunt & Hike

Why do the kids get to have all the fun?! Join us for our first ever, kid-ult spring egg hunt & hike! This Riveredge style egg hunt, will challenge adults to venture out on the trails to search high and low for hidden eggs or all shapes and sizes. Prizes will be awarded to all participants including, but not limited to drink tickets, chocolate, raffle tickets, and more! Participants can drop their raffle tickets into a basket of their choice to test their luck in winning items such as Cedar Creek Wine, Lakeshore Chinooks Tickets, Starbucks Coffee & Tevana Teas, and Riveredge Pancake Mix and Syrup.

After the hunt, enjoy a spring campfire and yard games! Beer, Wine and Cider will be available for purchase throughout the event for those 21 and older. (Because a pre-hunt beer can only enhance your searching abilities, right?) The festivities begin at 6:00pm and the hunt kicks off at 6:30pm! Pre-registration is required!

Cost: $10 per person (18+ only, 21 to drink)