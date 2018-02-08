Comedian and teacher James Boland hosts the first ever Adult Spelling Bee at Lost Valley, brought to you be Seattle Cider!

Wonder how well you can spell words under the influence? Want to see your friends & strangers drink and spell? Do you crave drinks & prizes from Seattle Cider?

This event promises to be a tasty, laugh-out-loud, ridiculous extravaganza — you won’t want to miss it!

Sign ups for the spelling bee start at 6:45pm!