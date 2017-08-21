Aerial Fabric Class

Event time: 7pm Mon and 7pm Wed

Exciting, athletic, and empowering, aerial dance is fantastic as both a physical activity and a creative movement outlet. There is no experience necessary for beginning aerial. Anna works with students close to the ground, building strength, awareness, and confidence through conditioning and routine building. Anna creates progressions into the beginning session so students are both safe and comfortable as they explore these new vertical heights.

Classes are every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm!

Price: $20 drop-in, sign up at www.AnnaBelleAerial.com