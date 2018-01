After Sunset Studio Series presents: The Graduate

4 performances only

January 11 - 14, 2018

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 8 PM

Sunday at 3 PM

A cult novel, a classic film, a quintessential hit of the '60s, Benjamin's disastrous sexual odyssey is brought vividly to life in this After Sunset Studio production.

THE GRADUATE is suggested for mature audiences due to adult situations & explicit language. Rated: R

Limited Seating remains in our Studio Theatre. $15 General Admission

Call 262-782-4430