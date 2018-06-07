After Sunset Studio Series presents: Heathers The Musical

Based on the classic 1989 film, Westerbert High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing clique: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D. who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Suggested for mature audiences only due to adult situations, suggested drug use and killing, bullying, and explicit language. If any questions on content, please contact the box office.

General Admission $15.00

8pm June 7-9, and 3pm June 10