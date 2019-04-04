After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County

A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you've got a major new play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.

For mature audiences only due to language and adult situtations.

TICKETS

General Admission $16.00

April 4, 5, 6 at 8:00 PM

April 7 at 3:00 PM

Performed in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater

