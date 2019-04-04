After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County

Google Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00

Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122

by

A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you've got a major new play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.

For mature audiences only due to language and adult situtations.

TICKETS

General Admission $16.00

April 4, 5, 6 at 8:00 PM

April 7 at 3:00 PM

Performed in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater 

For Mature audiences only due to language and adult situations

Info

Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - After Sunset Studio Series presents August: Osage County - 2019-04-07 00:00:00