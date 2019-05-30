After Sunset Studio Series: Side Show

Based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton who became stars during the Depression, Side Show is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them fame but denies them love.

For mature audiences only

Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell

Music by Henry Krieger

Additional book material by Bill Condon

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., New York

May 30, 2019 - June 2, 2019