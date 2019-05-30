After Sunset Studio Series: Side Show
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton who became stars during the Depression, Side Show is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them fame but denies them love.
For mature audiences only
Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell
Music by Henry Krieger
Additional book material by Bill Condon
Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., New York
May 30, 2019 - June 2, 2019
