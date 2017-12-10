Afternoon on the Polar Express

All aboard! Join the Pfister Narrator, Nicole Mattke, as she brings to life this cherished holiday tale. This family-friendly event can be enjoyed in your pajamas, just like the characters in the Polar Express journey. Enjoy a decadent hot chocolate bar and homemade desserts. Families can craft a special holiday keepsake, take holiday pictures in the Polar Express photo area and complete the day with a visit from Santa himself. Learn more at: PfisterHotel.com/polarexpress. Pricing: $29 Adults, $19 Children (12 and under) inclusive of tax and gratuity. All reservations must be made online.