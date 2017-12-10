Afternoon on the Polar Express
Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
All aboard! Join the Pfister Narrator, Nicole Mattke, as she brings to life this cherished holiday tale. This family-friendly event can be enjoyed in your pajamas, just like the characters in the Polar Express journey. Enjoy a decadent hot chocolate bar and homemade desserts. Families can craft a special holiday keepsake, take holiday pictures in the Polar Express photo area and complete the day with a visit from Santa himself. Learn more at: PfisterHotel.com/polarexpress. Pricing: $29 Adults, $19 Children (12 and under) inclusive of tax and gratuity. All reservations must be made online.