Afternoon Tea Delight at the Library
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Come celebrate Valentine's Day at the Library with this lovely afternoon tea party! Featuring teas by Rishi Tea, finger foods, delectable desserts, and light entertainment.
Cost is $30 per person; tickets now available at the Library or by calling 414-769-2244. Sales benefit the Cudahy Family Library Endowment Fund - thank you for your support!
Info
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events