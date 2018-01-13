Full of comedy, singing, and praise, “Agape Love” is sure to take you down memory lane from the old school gospel singing and preaching to new school contemporary praise and worship. Audiences will have an experience to remember with this amazingly talented cast starring Ann Nesby, Damita Chandler, and many more.

Pastor Agape is the most passionate and entertaining preacher around. But he is unaware that he’s prideful, self-serving, and leading his church down the wrong path. One day Agape meets a mysterious, reverent young man, Freedman, who fervently tries to show Agape that he must change his ways. Freedman shows him how far he has turned from the man of God that he once was. But Agape is resistant and the saints of the church are furiously unwelcoming to Freedman. Eventually, the message gets through to Agape and he vows to change his ways, even if it kills him.