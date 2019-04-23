Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life – The Search for Senior Living Options

Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life seminar is an informational four-part series focused on the different aspects of planning for senior living and later life. While the task may seem daunting to many, local experts stress that gathering knowledge and creating a care plan allows seniors to feel empowered when they take the lead on making decisions that impact their future.

Organized by Ovation Communities, the seminar series will cover financial planning for later in life, downsizing and moving out of a home, finding the right older adult community, and hospice care.

Lauren O’Desky, Certified Senior Advisor and President/Owner, Oasis Senior Advisors will lead the second seminar of the series on April 23. With over 500 senior communities in the Milwaukee metro area and hundreds of additional in-home care options, choosing a path can be overwhelming. This session helps participants navigate the process and covers what unique choices are available when planning ahead.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Participants can RSVP at www.ovation.org/foundation.

Ahead of Your Time is presented by PNC Bank, and also supported by A Gift of Time, LLC, Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, Horizon Home Care and Hospice, and Oasis Senior Advisors, Hand in Hand Partners in Caring and Arleen Peltz.