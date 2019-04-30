Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life – Transition, Organization & Relocation

Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life seminar is an informational four-part series focused on the different aspects of planning for senior living and later life. While the task may seem daunting to many, local experts stress that gathering knowledge and creating a care plan allows seniors to feel empowered when they take the lead on making decisions that impact their future.

Organized by Ovation Communities, the seminar series will cover financial planning for later in life, downsizing and moving out of a home, finding the right older adult community, and hospice care.

Karen Peck Katz, Certified Senior Move Manager and Professional Organizer and Seth Wahlberg, Owner and Senior Move Manager, A Gift of Time, LLC will lead the third seminar of the series on April 30. This session is an introduction to the wide range of services provided by professional move managers, who help clients with all aspects of moving, downsizing and getting a home ready for sale. Professional move managers can help reduce stress and anxiety related to this life transition.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Participants can RSVP at www.ovation.org/foundation.

Ahead of Your Time is presented by PNC Bank, and also supported by A Gift of Time, LLC, Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, Horizon Home Care and Hospice, and Oasis Senior Advisors, Hand in Hand Partners in Caring and Arleen Peltz.