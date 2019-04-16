Ahead of Your Time: Financial Needs Seminar

Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life seminar is an informational four-part series focused on the different aspects of planning for senior living and later life. While the task may seem daunting to many, local experts stress that gathering knowledge and creating a care plan allows seniors to feel empowered when they take the lead on making decisions that impact their future.

Organized by Ovation Communities, the seminar series will cover financial planning for later in life, downsizing and moving out of a home, finding the right older adult community, and hospice care.

Susan Baran, JD, CFP, AEP, Vice President, Senior Wealth Strategist, PNC Wealth Management will lead the first session on April 16 and discuss how to prepare financially for the possibility of needing long-term health care, whether in-home or in a senior living community. The best time to think about long-term care is before it’s needed. This session covers how planning for the possibility of long-term care gives people the opportunity to learn more about service options in their area and what they cost.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Participants can RSVP at www.ovation.org/foundation.

Ahead of Your Time is presented by PNC Bank, and also supported by A Gift of Time, LLC, Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, Horizon Home Care and Hospice, and Oasis Senior Advisors, Hand in Hand Partners in Caring and Arleen Peltz.