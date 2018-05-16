Ahead of Your Time: Funeral Preplanning Seminar

In this third seminar of the series, Debra Watton, President of Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home, will discuss both unfunded preplanning—gathering vital information to ensure a funeral aligns with a person’s wishes—and funded preplanning—using available financial tools to pay for a funeral.

Ahead of Your Time: A Legacy, Estate and End of Life Planning Seminar is an informational four-part series that aims to take the stigma away from legacy, estate, end of life and funeral preplanning, and provide the details and tools necessary to start the planning process.

Covering topics from financial planning and insurance, to ethical wills and Ovation’s “Caring Partners,” a group of experts will share their knowledge on what may be a difficult topic for many, and provide piece of mind. Experts say that families who discussed these matters in advance often express a tremendous amount of relief knowing that financial and legal affairs are already in order when facing the loss of a loved one.

The seminar is free and open to the public at Ovation Sarah Chudnow, 10995 N. Market St. in Mequon. Participants can RSVP at www.ovation.org/foundation.

The program is presented by PNC and Seasons Hospice, and sponsored by The Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home, Lyne Law Firm LLC and Ovation Caring Partners.