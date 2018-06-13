Ahead of Your Time: Spiritual Considerations Seminar

In this final seminar of the series, three experts will explore spirituality in legacy and end of life planning, ethical wills and hospice as part of a continuum of care and how it helps engender hope in the lives of patients and their families. Speakers include Rabbi Steve Adams, Director of Pastoral Care at Ovation Communities; Phil Himmelfarb from Caring Partners at Ovation Communities; and Julie Kallas, Hospice Consultant at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.

Himmelfarb will also share information about “Caring Partners,” an Ovation program that provides service volunteers during end of life, to offer comfort and company. The program is inspired by Jewish law which indicates that a Shomer (guard) must be present at a time of someone’s passing until they are buried—a position that is held with honor and responsibility.

Ahead of Your Time: A Legacy, Estate and End of Life Planning Seminar is an informational four-part series that aims to take the stigma away from legacy, estate, end of life and funeral preplanning, and provide the details and tools necessary to start the planning process. Covering topics from financial planning and insurance, to ethical wills and Ovation’s “Caring Partners,” a group of experts will share their knowledge on what may be a difficult topic for many, and provide piece of mind. Experts say that families who discussed these matters in advance often express a tremendous amount of relief knowing that financial and legal affairs are already in order when facing the loss of a loved one.

The seminar is free and open to the public at Ovation Sarah Chudnow, 10995 N. Market St. in Mequon. Participants can RSVP at www.ovation.org/foundation.

The program is presented by PNC and Seasons Hospice, and sponsored by The Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home, Lyne Law Firm LLC and Ovation Caring Partners.