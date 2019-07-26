AIDS RIDE WISCONSIN

July 26-28, 2019

An exciting ride. A vital cause. An extraordinary community cycling toward a world free from AIDS.

The 17th annual AIDS Ride Wisconsin (ACT 17 Ride) is an all-inclusive, fully-supported ride through beautiful southern Wisconsin. Designed for every cycling level from novice to veteran, riders choose from ½, 1, 2 or 3-day rides and 25, 100, 175 or 275 mile routes. AIDS Ride begins in Madison on Friday, overnights at Carroll University in Waukesha (100 N. East Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186) for those who wish to participate multiple days, continues on Saturday to Lake Geneva, and returns to the Madison area on Sunday. Food, route and mechanical support, housing, entertainment, rest stops and more are provided. AIDS Ride Wisconsin is produced by the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW), raising critical funds to support life-saving HIV health care, social services and prevention efforts. All proceeds from AIDS Ride Wisconsin 2019 stay in Wisconsin for the fight against AIDS.

July 26, 2019 beginning at 6:00 A.M. ending July 28, 2019 at 3:30 PM

$35-80 registration fee, minimum fundraising total required (please see website).

For more information visit www.aidsridewis.org or contact Tricia Mallett, Director of Special Events, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, 820 N. Plankinton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203.