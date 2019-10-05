Celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday, October 5, 2019, AIDS Walk Wisconsin and 5K Run is the largest HIV fundraising event in Wisconsin. Starting and finishing on the Summerfest Grounds, this fully-supported event takes place on Milwaukee’s lakefront and includes rest stops, breakfast and the opening ceremony with our Honorary Chair (to be determined), all in a fun and festive atmosphere. Since its inception in 1990, the event has raised more than $13.5 million for the fight against AIDS. It is produced by and benefits the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW). Past Honorary Chairs include: Matt Bomer, Jane Lynch, Taye Diggs, Tim Gunn, Bette Midler, Clay Matthews, Ryan Braun, Magic Johnson and more.

AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee Lakefront (Henry Maier Festival Park

635 E. Summerfest Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202)

Gates open 9:30 AM

5K Run 10:30 AM

5K Walk 12:30 PM

Program Noon

www.aidswalkwis.org (URL – http://www.aidswalkwis.org)

800-348-WALK (800-348-9255)

Contact:

Mari Lucco

Development Associate – Special Events

AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin

(414) 225-1590

mari.lucco@arcw.org

Cost $0 walk, $30 run, $35 run day of