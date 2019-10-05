AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday, October 5, 2019, AIDS Walk Wisconsin and 5K Run is the largest HIV fundraising event in Wisconsin. Starting and finishing on the Summerfest Grounds, this fully-supported event takes place on Milwaukee’s lakefront and includes rest stops, breakfast and the opening ceremony with our Honorary Chair (to be determined), all in a fun and festive atmosphere. Since its inception in 1990, the event has raised more than $13.5 million for the fight against AIDS. It is produced by and benefits the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW). Past Honorary Chairs include: Matt Bomer, Jane Lynch, Taye Diggs, Tim Gunn, Bette Midler, Clay Matthews, Ryan Braun, Magic Johnson and more.
AIDS Walk Wisconsin & 5K Run
Saturday, October 5, 2019
Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee Lakefront (Henry Maier Festival Park
635 E. Summerfest Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202)
Gates open 9:30 AM
5K Run 10:30 AM
5K Walk 12:30 PM
Program Noon
www.aidswalkwis.org (URL – http://www.aidswalkwis.org)
800-348-WALK (800-348-9255)
Contact:
Mari Lucco
Development Associate – Special Events
AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
(414) 225-1590
mari.lucco@arcw.org
Cost $0 walk, $30 run, $35 run day of