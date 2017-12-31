Ain't No Thang But A Chicken Wang: New Years Eve Party!

Voodoohoney presents Ain't A Thang But A Chicken Wang: New Years Eve Edition. Special guests include Foreign Goods, House Of Renji, and your host for the evening, B-Free!

DJ Tarik Moody and DJ Annalog will be on the wheels of steel, spinning your favorite dance mixes from the 80's and 90's!

$10 per person. A sample of wangs for the first 20 people to arrive while supplies last.