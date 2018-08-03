Alchemist Theatre presents: THE FLESH TRADE

Corsets, cannibals, and cash collide in this darkly comic ragtime-infused musical!

Honey is a tough & scrappy saloon dancer and lady-of-the-night who is about to call it quits when a mysterious survivor of the Donner Party offers her cold, hard, cash for procuring fresh meat.

Is there really a way out of the brothel in late-1800s Tombstone, or has she bitten off more than she can chew?

AUGUST 3 7:30PM

AUGUST 4 7:30PM

AUGUST 9 7:30PM

AUGUST 10 7:30PM

AUGUST 11 7:30PM

AUGUST 16 7:30PM

AUGUST 17 7:30PM

AUGUST 18 7:30PM