Alchemist Theatre presents: PUNK IS DEAD!
The Alchemist Theatre 2569 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bayview, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A horror punk love story between an immovable object and an unstoppable force!
A wicked and raw journey through the lives of two lost souls fighting to hang on to the night in late 1970's New York City.
Sometimes we are all vampires.
Sometimes we are all victims.
Often, it depends on who's around.
OCT 11
OCT 12
OCT 13
OCT 18
OCT 19
OCT 20
OCT 25
OCT 26
OCT 27
ALL SHOWS 7:30PM
Info
Theater & Dance