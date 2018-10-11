Alchemist Theatre presents: PUNK IS DEAD!

The Alchemist Theatre 2569 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bayview, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Alchemist Theatre presents: PUNK IS DEAD!

A horror punk love story between an immovable object and an unstoppable force!

A wicked and raw journey through the lives of two lost souls fighting to hang on to the night in late 1970's New York City.

Sometimes we are all vampires.

Sometimes we are all victims.

Often, it depends on who's around.

OCT 11

OCT 12

OCT 13

OCT 18

OCT 19

OCT 20

OCT 25

OCT 26

OCT 27

ALL SHOWS 7:30PM

The Alchemist Theatre 2569 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bayview, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Theater & Dance
