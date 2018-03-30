Alchemist Theatre presents SEXUAL PERVERSITY IN CHICAGO by David Mamet
The Alchemist Theatre 2569 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bayview, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
One of Mamet's earliest plays, Sexual Perversity in Chicago follows four acquaintances, two of whom are lovers, as they dissect the relationships between men and women. Danny and Deb are naive and hopeful about love while Bernie and Joan are and much more cynical. As Danny and Deb fall in and out of love, Bernie and Joan provide increasingly bitter commentary -- Bernie about his sexual conquests of women, and Joan about her absolute distrust of men.
MARCH 30 7:30PM
MARCH 31 7:30PM
APRIL 5 7:30PM
APRIL 6 7:30PM
APRIL 7 7:30PM
APRIL 12 7:30PM
APRIL 13 7:30PM
APRIL 14 7:30PM