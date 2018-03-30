Alchemist Theatre presents SEXUAL PERVERSITY IN CHICAGO by David Mamet

One of Mamet's earliest plays, Sexual Perversity in Chicago follows four acquaintances, two of whom are lovers, as they dissect the relationships between men and women. Danny and Deb are naive and hopeful about love while Bernie and Joan are and much more cynical. As Danny and Deb fall in and out of love, Bernie and Joan provide increasingly bitter commentary -- Bernie about his sexual conquests of women, and Joan about her absolute distrust of men.

MARCH 30 7:30PM

MARCH 31 7:30PM

APRIL 5 7:30PM

APRIL 6 7:30PM

APRIL 7 7:30PM

APRIL 12 7:30PM

APRIL 13 7:30PM

APRIL 14 7:30PM