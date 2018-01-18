In Alex Cameron’s latest album, Forced Witness, he suggests the solution to the difficulties we face is a danceable and dangerous earnestness, a sense of honesty that heals and relieves even as it cleaves us or makes us laugh in self-defense. Cameron knows that confession has a redeeming power and that people are often at their most startlingly beautiful when their skies have fallen. His songs are alive with the rich detail of life lived and the radical distinctiveness of the stories they tell feel universal. In these chaotic times when we aren’t able to look away, Cameron is offering us a pure account of the world as he’s seen it.