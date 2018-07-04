Alex Guthrie at Summerfest

ALEX GUTHRIE will perform as part of Milwaukee's SummerFest. Blending a soulful combination of vocals and story-rich lyrics, the Atlanta-based artist amd his band have created a synergy of 70s, southern blues bands through an infusion of R&B, soul, folk and rock. He is most recently noted for his role in the American Family Insurance commercial alongside singer Jennifer Hudson. Guthrie and his band have performed events including Milwaukee’s SummerFest, which was also featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Music. as well as the 30A Songwriter’s Festival in Florida. He recently played the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta; Wire and Wood Songwriter Festival in Alpharetta, GA; Jammin’ Java listening room in Vienna, VA; Elbo Room in Chicago, IL; and sold-out shows at the famed Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta, GA. Guthrie has opened for national touring artists including Atlantic Records recording artist Kelly Clarkson, RCA recording artist Bleachers and famous BMLG Records recording artist Drake White.

In February, Guthrie released his new single, "Is it Me” — a prelude to his in-process, new album. The new song was recorded and engineered by Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins at Hopkins’ studio, Brighter Shade Studios. Guthrie’s debut album, Lessons Learned, was released in 2014. The new album is expected to be complete in late Spring 2018. “Is it Me” is now available for download wherever your music is available, including iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal and more. Watch a preview of the new song here.