Alex Ortiz
Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
Labeled the "Boriqua Beast Of Comedy," Alex Ortiz is one of the fastest rising stars in the comedy world today. Along with working comedy clubs around the world, and his many TV appearances (HBOs Bad Boyz Of Comedy, Comedy Centrals Premium Blend, Who Got Jokes, and Winning Showtime At The Apollos TKO Comedy Championship), he has performed for USO Tours in 15 different countries!
Info
Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance