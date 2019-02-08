Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

A multi-faceted exhibition by New York-based artist Alexis Rockman opens at the Haggerty; it examines the forces—past, present and future—shaping the Great Lakes, one of the most emblematic and ecologically significant environments in the world. The project features all new work by the artist: five mural-sized paintings, six vibrant, large-scale watercolors and a selection of monochromatic field drawings based on his travels, interviews and research throughout the Great Lakes region. For more information, call 414-288-1669 or visit marquette.edu/haggerty.

