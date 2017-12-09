Sat Dec 9 2017 1:00pm FREE @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee

CoffeeShop Astrophysics!

Alien Messages and Earth's Space Invasion of the Proxima Star System: The Breakthrough Initiatives

The Breakthrough Initiatives, a privately funded program, hopes to pave the way for human expansion outside of our own solar system! The Breakthrough Initiatives will: Listen for extraterrestrial life. Prepare a message from humanity if contact is made. Actively search the known extrasolar planets nearest to ours for signs of life. And finally, prepare a fleet of nanocrafts to leave our solar system and become the first human-made objects to directly visit another star system.

Sound far-fetched and sci-fi? Come join us to learn how this is currently becoming a reality...

