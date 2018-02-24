All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only!

to Google Calendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00

Helene Bader Concert Hall 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. Milwaukee, WI 53211, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Star Gate Music Productions is excited to present, World Golden Memories International Tour! This diverse production showcases famous world music of the 19th and 20th centuries in one beautiful, moving performance. Our international piano duo will be accompanied by the all-female Star Gate Orchestra, as they give these wonderful melodies new life. Hear the best of music from around the globe in this one of a kind riveting production.

Tickets are available now in person, online or over the phone through the UWM Peck School of the Arts Box Office.

Visit event website below for more info.

Group rates available, call the box office at 414-229-4308 for details.

Info
Helene Bader Concert Hall 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. Milwaukee, WI 53211, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
414-229-4308
to Google Calendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - All-Female Orchestra in Milwaukee--One night only! - 2018-02-24 19:00:00