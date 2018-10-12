All-new exhibit Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare, curated by Jewish Museum Milwaukee, will take museum-goers back to the tense era of Hollywood's Red Scare in the 1940s-50s, and offers the opportunity to compare the factors that led to the Hollywood Blacklist to contemporary issues today. Through the biographies and accounts of blacklistees, films considered subversive by the FBI, HUAC hearing footage and more, the exhibit seeks to answer many key questions relevant today, such as the role of media in reporting on government checks and balances, government overreach, civil liberties and first amendment rights. Following its first display at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the exhibit will travel to other museums across the region and country.

For a full list of programs visit http://jewishmuseummilwaukee.org/events .