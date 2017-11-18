All Them Witches w/King Buffalo

From their earliest days, there has a been a current in All Them Witches’ music that has come from outside the continuum of our collective perceptions. On 2013’s Lightning at the Door they drew a bigger chalk circle in the center of the crossroads and conjured a haunting occult- blues. On 2015’s New West Records debut Dying Surfer Meets His Maker, they dove the depths of oceanic canyons and surfaced with a shining psychedelia. There latest album, Sleeping Through The War is the next step in that progression – big fuzz, deep grooves, cosmic vision.