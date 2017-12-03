Allison Estry: "Organic Nonsense"

A colorful exhibit of abstract paintings by Allison Estry will adorn the walls of Inspiration Studios during the month of December. Her “Organic Nonsense” exhibit runs through December 31 in the gallery located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. An Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, December 3, from 4:00 to 6:00PM.

Viewers of “Organic Nonsense” will see the extremes inherent in Estry’s abstract paintings, as they demonstrate a polarity of emotions unveiled by a great deal of trial and error.

With a formal degree in psychology from Valparaiso University, Estry describes herself as a self-taught artist and views her art as color and form pulled out of layers of frustration to make something satisfying.

More information is available at www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com