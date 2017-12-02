Almighty Vinyl
Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185
Almighty Vinyl takes you to an anachronistic world. A world where bell-bottoms mingle with broadband, polyester blends with PDF, and facial hair meets Facebook. This is a magical place where you can still hear the crackling of the needle as it moves through the grooves. The music warmer, the album covers are more extravagant, and “classic rock” songs are the current hit songs on your AM radio.
Info
Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185 View Map
Live Music/Performance