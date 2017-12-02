Almighty Vinyl

to Google Calendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00

Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185

Almighty Vinyl takes you to an anachronistic world. A world where bell-bottoms mingle with broadband, polyester blends with PDF, and facial hair meets Facebook. This is a magical place where you can still hear the crackling of the needle as it moves through the grooves. The music warmer, the album covers are more extravagant, and “classic rock” songs are the current hit songs on your AM radio.

Info
Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185 View Map
Live Music/Performance
2628953000
to Google Calendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - Almighty Vinyl - 2017-12-02 21:00:00