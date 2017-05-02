Almighty Vinyl
Kelly's Bleachers (Big Bend) W233 S7260 Vernon Lane, Big Bend, Wisconsin 53103
Event time: 9pm-1am
Almighty Vinyl makes one last bar stop before the summer festival season. Join us at Kelly's Bleachers Big Bend for music and merriment of the classic rock variety.
Arrive early for a good spot and enjoy some great food before the show.
We can't wait to see you all again!!
$8 cover charge
$8
