Event time: 9pm-1am

Almighty Vinyl makes one last bar stop before the summer festival season. Join us at Kelly's Bleachers Big Bend for music and merriment of the classic rock variety.

Arrive early for a good spot and enjoy some great food before the show.

We can't wait to see you all again!!

$8 cover charge

https://www.facebook.com/events/203430260150125/

Price: $8.00