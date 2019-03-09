ALS Hosts Evening of Hope with Special Guest Speaker Courtney B. Vance

The Wisconsin Chapter of the ALS Association is hosting a night of dining, dancing, and bidding – featuring both silent and live auctions – to raise money to fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and give hope to patients and their families. This black tie event is not only a great reason to dress up and hit the town, but a great way to give back to those in need and help provide essential funds towards research for a cure. Featuring cocktails and appetizers, a formal dinner, a series of inspirational speakers and live dancing, it’s truly an event you won’t want to miss. On the heels of his Oscars appearance, this year’s event features special guest speaker Courtney B. Vance, who you may recognize from successful productions such as The Hunt for Red October, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, The Closer, and most recently from his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in the hit series The People vs. O.J. Simpson. Vance’s mother has battled ALS, which began his involvement with the ALS Association and his commitment to help find a cure. Specific event details include:

•5:30pm start with a silent auction, appetizers and cocktail hour

•7:30pm dinner and live auction

•Dancing and live music to follow for the rest of the evening.

•Event held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel – Downtown Milwaukee at 333 West Kilbourn Avenue.

•You can purchase tickets online and learn more about sponsorship here https://donate.alsawi.org/event/the-2019-als-evening-of-hope/e218700

•To learn more about Courtney B. Vance and his mission to help find a cure to ALS, watch his message here:

https://www.facebook.com/ALSAWisconsin/videos/2314841438801364/

•For questions about the event, contact susie@alsawi.org or call (414)-831-3986.