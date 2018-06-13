Altered Scale: Sculpture by Richard Taylor
Cedarburg Art Museum W63 N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Richard Taylor's standing sculptures are comprised of enigmatic symbols in life-size, altered, proportions. Some incorporate chess symbols to signify choices, while others respond to Taylor's appreciation of jazz musicians and composition. These works are on display every day during daylight hours on the museum grounds and are available for purchase through the museum. This exhibition is made possible through the generosity of Flagstone Landscaping.
Wednesday 10:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 10:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 10:00am - 4:00pm
Saturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm
