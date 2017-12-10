Alternating Currents Live: Nicole Mitchell Quartet

Alternating Currents Live presents Nicole Mitchell Quartet!

$8 GENERAL | $7 STUDENTS & SENIORS | $6 WPBC MEMBERS

Nicole Mitchell is a creative flutist, composer, bandleader and educator. As the founder of Black Earth Ensemble, Black Earth Strings, Ice Crystal and Sonic Projections, Mitchell has been repeatedly awarded by DownBeat Critics Poll and the Jazz Journalists Association as “Top Flutist of the Year” (2010-2014). Mitchell’s music celebrates African American culture while reaching across genres and integrating new ideas with moments in the legacy of jazz, gospel, experimentalism, pop and African percussion.

Featuring: Alex Wing - bass, Felton Offard - guitar, Jovia Armstrong - percussion, Nicole Mitchell - flutes, compositions