Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee

to Google Calendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00

Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)’s national Educating America National Tour, featuring AFA’s free Concepts in Care educational conference, free memory screenings, and much more, comes to Milwaukee on Thursday, November 1st. The free program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s disease.

Attendees will learn from renowned Alzheimer’s and caregiving experts about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, real-life caregiving tips and strategies and more. A Q&A will follow each session in which attendees can ask the experts questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with one other.

For more information or to register, visit https://alzfdn.org/event/afa-educating-america-tour-milwaukee/ or call 866-232-8484.

Info
Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Education, Health
866-232-8484
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Alzheimer's Foundation of America's National Educating America Tour - Milwaukee - 2018-11-01 09:00:00