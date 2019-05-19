Comedian, actress, writer, producer, and more, Amanda Seales doesn’t just make you laugh, she makes change!

With an uncanny knack for taking serious topics (racism, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) and with humor, making them relatable and interesting, she combines intellectual wit, exuberant silliness and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of smart funny content for the stage and screens.

Along with performing stand up across the globe, and touring colleges doing comedic lectures on everything from sexism and diversity, relationships to black popular culture, this former MTV VJ with a master’s in African American studies from Columbia University is a series regular as Tiffany on, HBO’s “Insecure”, guest starred on, “Blackish, has performed stand up on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened for Chris Rock, is creator/host of LA’s hit comedy game show, “Smart Funny & Black” at The Roxy, speaks truth to change via her wildly popular Instagram and weekly podcast, and soon to be book, “Small Doses”, has written/produced/starred in two seasons of her scripted comedy, Get Your Life, available on www.Blavity.com and went viral after articulately and passionately confronting Caitlyn Jenner on issues of race and equality in America, during a live streamed dinner, hosted by Katy Perry, on Youtube.

A Jedi Khaleesi with a patronus that’s a Black Panther with wings, Amanda Seales continues to keep audiences laughing, thinking, and living in their truth!