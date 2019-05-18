That’s Amazing Live Challenge Overview

3 sessions: Cost $10

Session 1: Noon to 1:15

Session 2: 1:30 to 2:45

Session 3: 3:00 to 4:15

That’s Amazing is hosting a live That’s Amazing Challenge at the River Glen Elite Sports Club with proceeds going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Participants will receive scorecards and complete a series of trick shot challenges. In addition, live performances by That's Amazing and fellow YouTube celebrities Josh Horton and Logan Broadbent will take place during each session.

Challenges:

Water Bottle Flip Challenge

Ping Pong Challenge

Dice Stacking Challenge

Corn Hole Challenge

Frisbee Challenge

Juggling Challenge

Putt Putt Challenge

Bottle Cap Flick Challenge

Football Challenge

Soccer Juggling Challenge

Boomerang Challenge

Card Throwing Challenge

YouTube’s “That’s Amazing” Family

The End family of Whitefish Bay, also known as “That's Amazing,” are the great grandchildren of Christian Werthwein, a/k/a M&M Pops, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in his eighties. The family is part of Don’s Warriors, a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year team. Our goal is to help raise awareness and funds for LLS.

The End’s “That’s Amazing” trick shot YouTube Channel has 260 million views and over 1.3 million subscribers. Their videos feature the kids, ages 4 to 18, flipping water bottles, stacking dice, throwing frisbees, and more. The family works together to brainstorm video concepts, film, edit, and capture the amazing shots. They have been featured on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Inside Edition, Right this Minute, MLB Network, Subway Commercials, and have even partnered with Disney and the Harlem Globetrotters! Subscribe

Josh Horton a/k/a Jugglin’ Josh

Josh Horton (@JugglinJosh) is a gold medalist in the world championships of juggling. He's been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey, The Late Late Show, ESPN Sports Center Top 10 Plays, and more! Every Wednesday his channel breaks world records, and he holds 16 Guinness World Records. Josh has collaborated with many of the largest YouTube channels in the world, and his YouTube Channel has 400,000 Subscribers.

Logan Broadbent - a/k/a Boomerang Ninja

Logan Broadbent is a world-class boomerang thrower, currently ranked No. 2 in the world. A former Trick Catch World Champion, Logan is a long-time member of the United States Boomerang Team. He competed in 3 seasons on NBC's hit TV Show "American Ninja Warrior" as the "Boomerang Ninja" and is a world class obstacle course racer (2018 World OCR Team Champion). He is also an elite triathlete and marathon runner. Logan struck YouTube fame with a viral video (55 million views!) with Dude Perfect. Subscribe

Thanks to our Challenge Level Sponsors

Elite Sports Clubs

Whistle Sports

Thanks to our Amazing Supporter Level Sponsors

Ryan Theis Volleyball Camps LLC

Grandpa Mike and Grandma Joan